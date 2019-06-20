GRAND PALM — Fans of the Grand Palm photo club will notice a difference.
The club, which has operated out of the community for the last year is making a move. Howard Chud who started the club says that he plans to move it to the Jacaranda Library starting in September.
Chud says that the Grand Palm clubhouse was too small and the library offers more room and technology to grow the club.
“I’m looking to expand to other areas,” Chud said.
He added that right now he is only spreading the message about the club through Facebook and eventually plans to launch his website this this summer.
The club isn’t competitive and mainly does critiques, but also offers tips and tricks.
“Every month they’ll have an assignment,” Chud said.
The group also does field trips where they’ll go somewhere and take photos.
Though in the end its about the group coming together and critiquing. Chud added that he’ll tally the critiques and participants can receive a prize at the end of the year.
“(It’s) a lot of nice social things,” Chud said.
Chud says that the first meeting will be in September, and a second meeting in October will be a refresher of the September meeting.
You can learn more about the photo club at www.jacarandapc.com.
