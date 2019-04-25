GRAND PALM — Hopefully the Easter celebrations didn’t wear you out this past weekend.
Each community had a lot planned and residents looked like they enjoyed themselves.
Along with all the Easter celebrations, did you see that the Tomahawk Tiki Bar is open for business at CoolToday?
The bar boasts a menu full of food and drinks to enjoy. It’s actually a great chance to check out the park if you didn’t get to during the opening weekend.
While on the subject of sports, I learned a little about harness racing from one of your neighbors at Grand Palm.
Philip Tafone, 69, moved to Grand Palm three years ago from New York. Tafone spent about 30 years harness racing in New York and New Jersey.
Harness racing sees racers riding behind the horses in what’s called a sulky. Races occur at two paces — trotter and pacer — according to Scarborough Downs website.
The horses used for the races are specially bred for the sport, according to the website.
Though Tafone explained that in order for him to get into racing he took an unconventional route. Many racers who start in the industry are raised in and around horses.
“I started grooming horses at 18,” said Tafone.
Tafone started watching racing in his teens at Roosevelt Raceway in Westbury, New York, with his father. He said he fell in love with it and wanted to learn how to race.
“I started asking around (and) I worked my way up,” Tafone said.
He began to groom horses in 1967, and by 1972 he was racing with his provisional license. A license is needed to race the carts, according to Tafone.
For those who have been raised in the sport, licensing takes less time than for those who try to pick it up — like Tafone.
“Usually there was family, and it wasn’t my case,” Tafone said.
He had to work his way up, and eventually qualified at Roosevelt Raceway. He went on to race at ‘Vernon Downs in Vernon, New York, and after went on to become the top racer at in Freehold, New Jersey.
(I was) one of the top drivers there for five years,” Tafone said.
Eventually he returned back to Westbury, where he spent 20 years racing.
“(I) won over 500 races at the major New York and New Jersey tracks,” Tafone said.
Harness racing took him to Freehold, Meadowlands, Yonkers and Roosevelt Raceways.
The largest purse Tafone won during his career was $25,000, and he says that winning was the most exciting part of racing. Tafone retired at 50, and then spent 15 years doing real estate appraising.
He tried to pass racing down to his sons, but he said they had no interest in it. During his career he owned between six to 10 horses, and raced his own, and horses owned by others.
Tafone sold his equipment, and moved to Naples. After traveling up and down the Suncoast, he fell in love with the Venice area and moved to Grand Palm.
He doesn’t ride anymore, and says that he mainly watches racing as a hobby now.
