Grand Palm hosted Trivia Night July 26, where residents test their knowledge in topics such as pop culture, politics, music, movies, sports, nostalgia and other areas. More than 50 residents attended the fun-filled evening, where they were encouraged to bring their own snacks and beverages.
By Sun Photos by TAMI GARCIA
