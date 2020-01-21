GRAND PALM - The Grand Palm Backpack Buddies hosted its first-ever held Chili Cook Off on Jan. 19 at the community's social clubhouse.
"The event was an outstanding success," Tim Simmons said. "The event raised just over $4,300."
About 200 people attended, Simmons said via email.
"The cooks were allowed, even encouraged, to bribe guests to vote for them for the most spirited," he said. "This activity helped make it a very entertaining evening."
Proceeds from raised from ticket sales, 50/50 raffle and donations will benefit the Backpack Program through All Faiths Food Bank.
The Backpack Program provides weekend food/nutrition to eligible students in Sarasota County.
Fifteen cooks donated their time, talent and their delicious recipes for the cook-off, and Grand Palm's neighborhood band the "MIXX" provided live, musical entertainment.
Cooks were asked to make two pots of chili, decorate their table and serve the guests, with prizes awarded for "favorite chili," "cook's choice" and the "most spirited" table, chosen by fellow residents and cooks. Prizes for each category was a Chili's gift card and a framed certificate, presented to the following winners:
Cooks Choice: Jan Bobier w/Le Chili Superieur
Most Spirited: Patty Brabant with Chili Chili Bang Bang
Grand Palm's Favorite Chili: Jane O'Reilly with Calamity Jane's Kickin' Chili.
