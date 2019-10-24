Halloween Fun with SPARCC party
Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center adds Halloween fun into its annual Card & Game Party with a costume contest. The event is hosted at the Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., West Villages, from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 30. For more information visit www.sparcc.net/events.
Pumpkin Patch
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 South Biscayne Drive, North Port, holds its fourth-annual Pumpkin Patch from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. Everyone is invited to check out the best selection of pumpkins and gourds, ideal for decorating and jack-o-lanterns for carving. Call the church office at 941-426-5580 for more information.
Trick or Treat at City Hall
The 13th annual Trick or Treat at City Hall will be from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 25. Open to the public and with free admission, this event offers a safe trick or treat experience. All children must be accompanied by an adult and dressed in costume. Pets and alcohol are prohibited. No strollers inside the building. 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. 941-429-7275. Families are requested to bring a can of food per family which will be donated to food pantries.
Candy Crawl at the mall
Treats for children 12 years and younger from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31. No masks or face coverings for ages 13 and up. Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. portcharlottetowncenter.com.
Monster Mash
The annual Monster Mash features a costume contest with $1,500 in cash prizes at Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave., S., Venice. Attendees must be 18 or older. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Purchase tickets at www.WSRZ.com.
Haunted Trails
The seventh annual Haunted Trails at Oscar Scherer State Park is Oct. 25-26.
Embark on a nighttime adventure on Haunted Trails through the darkened woods. The Scary Trail is not suitable for young children or the faint at heart, nor is the Haunted House.
For children, trick or treat trail around Lake Osprey. The trick or treat trail features booths, activities and interactive games, and of course, candy and the glow in the dark “Little Monster Manor” Fun House and Shadow Puppet Theater.
Tickets are available online only at www.halloweenhauntedtrails.com. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and free for anyone 5 and under.
Children’s Halloween Parade
The annual Children’s Halloween Parade is Oct. 31 in Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave., Venice. The parade down Venice Avenue will begin at 5 p.m. Following the brief parade, children will be free to trick or treat for more goodies at stores. This is a chance for kids to show off their costumes to the delight of spectators, parents and grandparents. For more information, call Kara Morgan at 941-484-6722.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.