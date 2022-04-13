WELLEN PARK — HCA Florida Wellen Park Medical Office celebrated the opening of the location in the heart of the new development taking place in downtown Wellen Park.

Primary care is available now with a range of specialty care, soon to include cardiology.

This is the first health care office in the development and joins a growing number of businesses and restaurants opening in that area.

Wellen Park is the central hub and gathering destination for the master planned community which expects more than 50,000 residents and 22,500 homes when the development is complete.

