Gran Paradiso hosted a wellness expo in the community’s clubhouse activities center on Jan. 25.

The event was a free resource for residents featuring local health, wellness organizations and businesses highlighting their products and services.

Among the services and products were free health screenings, free healthy nutritional food and drink samples, living tips, tools along with lifestyle educational materials.

PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA

