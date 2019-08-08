By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
West Villages Sun Editor
WEST VILLAGES — As kids head back to school on Monday parents and guardians are being reminded to slow down.
School zones go into effect on Monday morning and afternoon across all parts of the region. Drivers will be sharing the roads with not only other motorists, but buses, families on bicycles and those walking.
Some tips before hitting the road on Monday from local police departments:
• Be aware of posted flashing signs in and around the schools. All school zones will be marked with a flashing lights indicating the speeds. In North Port drivers should go 15 mph, while in Venice Drivers should adhere to the posted speed and be aware of school crossing guards.
• Remain patient and calm. As you’re driving through a school zone others may not know where they are going or traffic patterns have changed. Drivers should remain calm as they move through the area.
• Be alert. Drivers should keep their eyes on the road, and be aware of others. Especially kids who may dart into traffic or be riding a bicycle close to the road. North Port Police has recommended in the past to not use phones or do anything that could cause a driver to be distracted during pick-up and drop-off times.
• Buses. As drivers are moving around school zones as well driving in neighborhoods, be aware of buses. It’s illegal to pass a bus with both stop signs deployed and the front cross bar. Drivers can only pass by a stopped bus if a four lane highway is divided by a median, according to the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles. Motorists should also be aware of children who are crossing and should pass slowly.
• Pick-up and drop-off. While parents are in pick-up and drop-off lines they should be aware of the kids who may be crossing, as well as paying attention to the vehicles around them.
