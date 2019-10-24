SOUTH VENICE — For the second time in less than two years, Yummies Donuts and BBQ nearly became a drive through.
Two teenagers, allegedly attempting to get away from authorities, ran a vehicle into Yummies Donuts and BBQ on Tamiami Trail in South Venice.
Alan and Karen Tines, owners of the establishment, took to social media to warn their regular customers about the damage.
“Two teens, steal a car, were chased by law enforcement, lost control and ran into Yummies,” Karen Tines wrote on Facebook. “They hit hard enough to make a huge hole in the concrete wall and knock over a full Coke cooler. It sent the coffee equipment flying. ...The water line was severed and flooded the dining room.”
Crash No. 2
The point of impact was roughly 6 feet away from where another vehicle crashed into the same wall in March 2018.
In that case, a pool heating repairman suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the wall, Alan Tines said.
Alan Tines went to a neighboring business and by chance happened to find a Venice paramedic visiting the nearby Venice Print Center. The paramedic came to Yummies and saved the man’s life, according to Alan.
“So yes this is another trial,” Karen wrote on Facebook. “We don’t know why these things keep happening. It is difficult, challenging and exhausting. Could these be huge signs telling us to close Yummies? Could it be an opportunity grow our faith and share our testimony?” she asked.
“That must be it,” she went on. “Because it didn’t take us long to recognize the blessings.”
She said nobody was hurt and she praised the sheriff’s office, firefighters and their “favorite” Sarasota County building inspector who “didn’t condemn the building.”
Of the officers and firefighters, she said: “They helped lift the Coke cooler to its upright position. They helped remove all the water. They helped remove the debris from the inside.”
