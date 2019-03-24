NORTH PORT — Covered in Braves regalia with pins, a jersey and hat, Randy Smith walked through CoolToday Park on Sunday as the obvious Atlanta fan.
Smith was one of more than 7,000 attending the first game held at the new stadium in North Port’s West Villages.
He had attended the Saturday open house — along with countless Braves games through the last three decades. He became a fan in the legendary year that the team went from bottom of the basement to top of the charts.
“Living in Atlanta, when they went from Worst to First in ‘91, it transformed the city,” he said. “Everybody got on the bandwagon and I’ve been a fan ever since.”
He moved to Sarasota from Atlanta 19 years ago and was “unbelievably happy” when he learned the Braves were moving from Lake Buena Vista to North Port to a new $130-plus million stadium.
“I was just thrilled to hear they were coming to Sarasota County.”
Smith bought the first beer at CoolToday Park on Saturday and Sunday — the Tomahawk Raspberry Wheat brewed by 3 Bridges Brewing and offered up at South Venice’s Off The Wagon.
He bought it from volunteers with Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County — one of the volunteer groups assisting at CoolToday Park during more than a week of efforts at the park.
For Smith, it was a fandom that won’t go away.
He was at the October 2017 groundbreaking and shows off a commemorative baseball from the day. He also has a digital photo of the first pitch he took at SunTrust Stadium when it opened in Atlanta as it crossed home plate.
“Now I have two tickets for every game (at CoolToday Park) for the next 30 years,” he said.
Fans from all over
Mark Wagenschutz, a North Port resident who lives in Gran Paradiso, retired from Michigan, where he coached baseball and basketball.
He became a bit of a Braves fans when Detroit traded John Smoltz to the team.
“We’re lifelong Tiger fans,” he said. “I’ve been kind of a Braves fan, but not a die-hard. But now we are.”
He was in tow with his wife, mother-in-law and son, 6. For the family, it’s an easy bandwagon to join.
“Might as well jump in and support them and have fun with them,” he said.
His family, including his wife, Kim, and mother-in-law, Angie Genna, also of Gran Paradiso, arrived at 11 a.m. They were looking forward to their seats.
“I’m a former pitcher so we’re behind home plate because I love to see the movement of the ball and how the batters react,” he said. “I’m totally into it.”
His wife, Kim Wagenschutz, said they are looking forward to the multiple uses of the facility.
“Honestly, that’s why we bought season tickets — so we could use this park year round. We’re year-round residents and we have a 6-year-old and we’re looking for clean family fun,” Kim Wagenschutz said.
Joyce Dales, a North Port resident who also lives in New Hampshire, was with her husband and their daughters, Luna, 9, and Camper, 11.
They love baseball as a family and were ecstatic when they learned of the new ballpark.
“‘Quick: Get season tickets,’” she remembered telling her husband, Jeff.
They have had tickets for the Red Sox since 2004.
“But this is 15 minutes from our house,” Joyce Dales said.
“It is absolutely the family sport,” Jeff Dales said. “We go to games all the time.”
For Joyce Dales, it is generational. Her father started her interest.
“My dad was an original tortured Red Sox fan. He passed away right after they won in 04,” she said, becoming momentarily emotional. “If he could be here now to have this so close to North Port and Port Charlotte, it would be a dream-come-true for him.”
For the kids, they had different thoughts on what was best about baseball games.
For Luna, 9, it was about food — hoping for ice cream in helmets.
For Camper, 11, it was about watching how “funny” the players can be.
“We’ve been trying to teach them about the head games between the baseball players,” Joyce Dales explained. “It’s more subtle and interesting.”
Joyce Dales said it is something people are going to be amazed by.
“I think there’s a lot of retirees and seniors and fans who are just going to think this is the greatest thing to ever happen to them,” she said.
A legendary appearance
In the middle of the fourth inning, the crowd exploded in applause as Braves legend Hank Aaron was announced and waved to the attendees. Aaron held the home run record, besting Babe Ruth’s 714 home runs.
He smiled as the crowd at the North Port stadium cheered and erupted into shouts of “Hammerin’ Hank!”
‘A beautiful facility’
Those checking out the stadium all were appreciative of the look and work of the crew at CoolToday Park.
“It’s the nicest spring training facility I’ve ever seen,” Smith said.
“We’ve been to a lot of different stadiums — it’s outstanding,” Mark Wagenschutz said.
His mother-in-law, Angie Genna, agreed.
“I love this stadium. It’s been an asset to our neighborhood. It’s just wonderful; state of the art.”
Joyce Dales said she has spent many days at spring training and complimented CoolToday Park.
“This is as beautiful as JetBlue (Red Sox spring training facility in Fort Myers),” she said. “A beautiful facility.”
Wagenschutz would like to see a Tigers-Braves World Series.
Smith is more of the mindset that it should be the new county border rivalry.
“What would be better than a Braves-Rays World Series?” Smith asked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.