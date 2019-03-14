Even Hurricane Charley couldn’t stop Kallis German Butcher Shop from celebrating its 20th anniversary a few months later, in 2005.
Though facing storm-related repairs and replacement of equipment, cases, tiles, ceiling and walls, owner Manfred Kallnischkies forged ahead with as much optimism as he could muster.
“We’ll be back, better than ever,” he promised loyal customers of “The German Store.” One of them even vowed that, if he could no longer shop at Kallis, he’d turn vegetarian.
Now, 34 years after moving to Port Charlotte from Hamburg and opening his shop, Manfred’s promise continues to prove true, year after year.
Reviewer Judy Newton of Port Charlotte recently posted a typical rave review: “This is, by far, the best butcher shop in Port Charlotte. My parents started coming here in the 80’s to get their wonderful kielbasa. My dad said he couldn’t make it any better! … I bought some stew beef there on Saturday. It made the best Boeuf Bourguignon I have ever eaten! … It is all about quality. Quality and service are what make this shop the very best in the area.”
Master German butchers are few and far between — even in Charlotte County, where 16 percent of the population is of German ancestry.
Master butcher Manfred Kallnischkies at first had no intention of pursuing a dying art. He wanted to study engineering. But in a traditional German family, the choice isn’t always yours. His father prompted him at the age of 14 to learn the art of sausage making and meat cutting instead.
Manfred has Karl Schwarz, a Hamburg butcher with 60 years’ experience, to thank for the art that he practices today — all the techniques of grinding, cutting and spicing meat. Some sausages are also smoked for a deep, rich flavor.
Kallis German Butcher Shop receives cases of USDA fresh Midwest pork and beef. Manfred then proceeds to create more than 100 different kinds of sausages (bratwurst, weisswurst, Vienna sausage, frankfurters, blutwurst, liverwurst, zwiebelwurst, kielbasa and mild and hot Italian), with no fillers or preservatives, as efficiently as any machine — every day, for the last 34 years.
Manfred has cut or created everything that customers see in the shop’s cases, including smoked meats, ground beef, cold cuts, salami, bologna, hams, bacon and Bavarian meat loaf (Leberkäse). Many products are made from original German recipes handed down through generations.
If a product hasn’t yet reached the case, customers will wait patiently. And, as they wait, they get samples of wurst from the ladies behind the counter.
They also browse the colorful imported German delights throughout the store — carrot salad, sauerkraut, noodles, German wines and beers, cheeses, European sandwich spreads, breads, cookies, candies and gummies at child’s-eye level.
At Kallis, visiting children cluster at the register requesting the complimentary hot dog to which each is entitled.
Generations of visiting toddlers have learned to say, “Hot dog!” from their strollers.
On Saturday, March 2, not just kids, but everyone, got a traditional hot dog, in a bun, to celebrate the business’s 34th year.
Kallis German Butcher Shop, 941-627-1413, 2420 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.