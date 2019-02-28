ISLANDWALK — Joe Wyatt knows that the best way to respond in an emergency is to be prepared.
Wyatt keeps his CERT backpack and an additional go bag ready to go if he needs to respond whether it’s in IslandWalk or nearby. Wyatt is operations and planning support for IslandWalk CERT, which is the community emergency response team.
CERT works to provide basic response in case of an emergency in communities across the U.S.
The team is trained to provide basic first aid, damage assessment, light search and rescue, CPR and communications among other very basic skills. Wyatt says that the training received is akin to that of the Red Cross.
Wyatt decided to join IslandWalk CERT after moving to the community four years ago. Though IslandWalk has had its CERT team since 2004-2005, and according to Wyatt things started out a bit shaky.
“(We) moved here and my Boy Scout jumped out,” said Wyatt.
He decided to join and eventually Paul Nienabar passed the reins to him. The group at IslandWalk boasts 80 plus members, and Wyatt hopes to grow the group.
Though he doesn’t plan to stop at IslandWalk, his goal is to expand past that. He wants to start at IslandWalk, then throughout the West Villages and finally in North Port and Sarasota County.
“(We’re) working with North Port CERT and developing plans to grow it,” Wyatt said.
He added that it’s a work in progress. According to Wyatt the North Port CERT groups have fallen off and they don’t meet regularly — the problem he says is funding.
In IslandWalk he also relies on the help of volunteers and using volunteers in the community as well as his own members acting as volunteers. Through that Wyatt has gotten some members, he says it’s only eight to 10 usually.
Wyatt would like to have a network of CERT groups that could all work together throughout the region in case of disaster.
“People don’t think about CERT until after a disaster,” Wyatt said.
He says that in IslandWalk it’s been easy to really get going thanks to Castle Group and the homeowners association.
He says he’s been lucky thanks to the help in IslandWalk the group has been able to raise funds in the community. He’s also received donations to help prepare packs for new graduates and materials from other CERT groups who have fallen off.
Wyatt has also had a lot of success with the city of North Port and getting North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus and Deputy Chief Jody McCord to help with training exercises.
“Chief Titus and McCord have been excellent,” Wyatt said.
North Port Fire Department has helped CERT put on hands on drills to help train its members at IslandWalk. Wyatt mentions even getting McCord involved in some of the exercises.
Though training isn’t just hands on, the group also trains during meetings. Wyatt works to have members do small training exercises during meetings, he’ll have one group do the exercise and it provides a learning opportunity for others.
The thing about CERT is that Wyatt says its open to anyone who wants to join, they don’t have to live in IslandWalk.
“We need everybody,” he said.
Right now he is working to fill positions across the organization to help things go smoother, and people don’t need experience.
He says that age doesn’t matter either, it’s just anyone who wants to learn and volunteer.
“We’d love to see new faces,” Wyatt said.
To learn more about IslandWalk CERT visit www.iwcert.org, email Wyatt at jtwyatt@comcast.net or call him at 856-981-8509.
