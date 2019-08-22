By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
West Villages Sun Editor
NORTH PORT — The investigation into a possible drowning near a construction site of new homes continued on Monday.
A 50-year-old man was found face down in the pond in West Villages’ community of Gran Paradiso about 200 feet from the road late last week, reports show.
The call about the body came in at about 2:15 p.m. Friday.
Authorities responded to Basilica Drive near Benissimo Drive in the West Villages subdivision.
The area of the subdivision where the body was found is still under construction. According to the North Port police incident report, one of the contractors at the site found the body.
On Monday, North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor said the body had no signs of trauma and had been in the water possibly two days.
Reports show the person was wearing work boots and a blue shirt, and was partially submerged in the water.
Nothing else was found around the body.
According to Taylor, authorities found paperwork on the body and detectives are working to positively identify the man.
He added that an in-depth autopsy had to be performed but a toxicology screening has yet to be completed.
Taylor noted authorities believe it is an isolated incident. It remains under active investigation.
