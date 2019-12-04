ISLANDWALK —
A one-day drawing workshop was hosted by IslandWalk resident Larry Outlaw on Nov. 19 in the arts and crafts room.
All levels of students were welcomed to participate in the six-hour program which included an intensive representation of the skills artists use to create great drawings, examination of tools and techniques used in doing so.
Participants received a drawing kit, instructional handouts, worksheets and lunch for the fee to attend the informative class.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.