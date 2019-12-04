ISLANDWALK —

A one-day drawing workshop was hosted by IslandWalk resident Larry Outlaw on Nov. 19 in the arts and crafts room.

All levels of students were welcomed to participate in the six-hour program which included an intensive representation of the skills artists use to create great drawings, examination of tools and techniques used in doing so.

Participants received a drawing kit, instructional handouts, worksheets and lunch for the fee to attend the informative class.

