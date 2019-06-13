ISLANDWALK — As summer is in full swing, the members of the IslandWalk backpacks have started a new campaign.
The group typically packs backpacks with food from All Faith’s Food Bank for Lamarque Elementary. The packs go home on Friday’s to feed kids through the weekend who are on free and reduced lunch.
With summer the group has shifted their focus to collecting athletic shoes and socks for the kids at Lamarque. Debra King, who is part of the IslandWalk backpack group says the group did this two years ago.
“We gathered 107 pairs of shoes and 30 to 40 packs of socks,” King said.
This year the group is also getting help from the Loveland Center. In an email from Loveland, the group is raising funds to help with the collection as part of their Aktion Club, in partnership with Kiwanis.
Aktion is part of Kiwanis and is a service club for adults with disabilities, according to the Kiwanis website.
Last year the group did school supplies, this year they were asked for the number one school supply, which was shoes.
“The school said they needed shoes,” King said.
So far the group has collected more than 60 pairs of shoes, and will continue to collect until early August. There is also a collection box in the community room at IslandWalk.
“We’ll go as long as possible,” King said.
The group has also collected 15 to 20 packs of socks since they began. She is hoping more IslandWalk residents will donate so they can continue the collection.
King had residents who gave her money before heading up North to purchase shoes, though right now the group just needs shoes.
“Shoes and socks are welcome,” she said.
The group needs athletic shoes in children’s sizes 12 and 13, as well as sizes one through six.
IslandWalk residents can drop off shoes and socks in the club room or call Debra King at 470-215-3726 or email her at dlking2237@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.