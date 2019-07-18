By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
Editor of the West Villages Sun
ISLANDWALK — As parents and kids prepare for back to school, IslandWalk’s backpack group is also preparing for the return of children.
To ensure that food can continued to be packed and delivered, the group is holding its first golf tournament in October.
Tee Off to End Hunger is the group’s first public event.
Tournament Chair Carla Brady explained that it takes $35,000 to provide food for the kids.
The group, which works with All Faith’s Food Bank, packs weekend meal packs for Lamarque Elementary School. The group also delivers the packs to the school.
The backpacks are filled with healthy snacks and are meant to help kids on free and reduced lunch have food after they head home.
“We threw out different ideas and the golf tournament came out,” Brady said.
The group came up with the idea after the smaller fundraisers weren’t quite enough to pay for all the needs.
“(This is the) first tournament, because the need has increased,” Brady said.
The first challenge the group has faced is getting players for the tournament. Brady said it’s been a bit tough to get people interested, but she reminds those who may not be sure that it’s for a good cause.
The money raised will come from half of the entry fee. The entry is $135.
Those who sign up will get breakfast and a party, along with participating in a tournament for a good cause.
“We need a lot of players,” Brady said.
The tournament is offering a $30 single ticket for just the party, for those who may not want to golf.
Those who participate will have an opportunity win prizes and just enjoy a day of golf at Myakka Pines.
“Myakka Pines has been gracious,” Brady said.
The tournament is for anyone who enjoys having fun and doing it for a good cause. The tournament is a shotgun start, with players on each hole, and will be played by teams of four.
Brady said those without teams of four should still sign up, while signing up as a single is fine, pairs are encouraged.
“We want everyone to play,” Brady said.
If the group can pull this off, they’d like to make it an annual event in order to help the kids.
Brady said if you can’t make the tournament, donations are always welcomed to benefit the group.
To sign up for the tournament or donate to the group, contact Brady at carlabrady0@gmail.com or call her at 419-356-0966.
