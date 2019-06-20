ISLANDWALK — IslandWalk CERT got hands on training on June 13.
The group along with members of Gran Paradiso CERT got together to work on a mass casualty incident at IslandWalk.
The community emergency response team is trained to respond in their communities following a disaster. CERT worked to refine its skills in order to better serve their community.
Joe Wyatt, who oversees the group at IslandWalk tries to promote training for the group in order to be prepared. The training on June 13 was done in part with the city of North Port Fire Rescue Department and Police Department.
“They have been outstanding,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt is thankful for the support from the fire department and the help he’s gotten from the city. He said following the June 13 drill he got good feedback from the city.
“(It) went really well in past drills we saw bugs we wanted to work on,” Wyatt said.
CERT members are trained in basic first aid, basic search and rescue, communications and other essential functions. The team is trained to respond within hours of a disaster in order to provide aid until help arrives.
The June 13 simulation had CERT responding to a disaster in their own backyard. Using the event green behind the community center the team worked to respond to a disaster.
Wyatt said that some of the changes during this drill included updated forms, which the team filled out.
The simulation was mainly focusing on causalities involving mass bleeding and was site specific. He said the teams responded well getting to the victims and starting the care in under five minutes and remained focused.
“We had a good turn out,” Wyatt said.
He added that in addition to the support from the city, he has also gotten a lot of support from the home owners association and Castle Group, which manages the development.
They had over 30 people who participated, and it included members from the Gran Paradiso CERT team. One of Wyatt’s goals is having CERT teams spread through the West Villages at different communities — he’d eventually like to see teams across the city and county.
He added that there has been interest already expressed by Grand Palm and Sarasota National to start their own groups.
While he waits for others, IW-CERT has also been working to get a neighborhood grant through Sarasota County. Wyatt says they have a meeting with the county on July 2.
“(There’s) about $8,000 in supplies we need,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt and the group are working to secure the grant, but also making sure that training continues. CERT’s numbers drop in the summer as season residents go home, but Wyatt says that the training doesn’t stop.
Following the June 13 drill, he had 15 people go through the stop the bleed program and another 15 people go through a line grid search with Peace River K9 Search and Rescue.
He added that the group is also looking to do other trainings alongside the city of North Port later in the fall.
On July 18 Wyatt said that the group is hosting some basic trainings where those interested can learn more.
To learn more about IW-CERT visit www.iwcert.org or call Joe Wyatt at 856-981-8509 or send an email to jtwyatt@comcast.net.
