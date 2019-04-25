IslandWalk hosted their annual Easter Egg Hunt April 20 outside of the community’s event center. More than 80 children of all ages participated in the event, which included an egg hunt filled with candy and some filled with special tickets to receive prizes and grand prizes. Children also were given baskets filled with bunny ears to take home. Ice cream was also served to those who participated and their families/caregivers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments