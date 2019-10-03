More than 185 residents from IslandWalk at the West Villages attended Laughter in Paradise with comedian Sonya White September 29, in the community’s event center, with opening act, emcee and comedian Bob Cattel from Englewood. White’s comedy is peppered with spot-on impersonations and sound effects, combining Southern charm with city-wise street smarts to create a show that won her multiple appearances on Star Search (CBS), promo spots on Last Comic Standing (NBC), featured role and national tour in Southern Fried Chicks (CMT), nomination for ‘Best Female Performer’ by Campus Activities Magazine, appearance on ‘Girls Behaving Badly’ (Oxygen), on ‘Comedy Spotlight Roadtrip’ (Comcast), and performances at the ‘U.S. Comedy Arts Festival’ (HBO, E!, Comedy Central).
SUN PHOTOs BY TAMI GARCIA
