IslandWalk hosted a steel drum music program around the pool July 20, with “The Trinidude” Tom Heiden of Venice Gardens at the helm. Guests enjoyed lounging around the pool, swimming and the relaxing sounds of Heiden singing and playing the unique, musical instrument.
Sun Photos by TAMI GARCIA
