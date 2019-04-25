ISLANDWALK — Amid the Easter festivities at IslandWalk Diana Perez is all smiles.
The New Jersey based children’s book author sits with copies of her book “Landon Rides the Subway.”
Perez, who’s mother Caridad Guajardo lives in IslandWalk, was excited to share the story with the residents.
The journey to bring Landon, both the book and Perez’s 2-year-old son, started in 2018. Perez said that she was invited by Lifestyle Director Mark Craycraft to share the book.
“I was here last year and I was talking about it,” she said.
Perez added that Craycraft thought it was a good addition to the Easter egg hunt held by the community.
“Landon Rides the Subway” was inspired by Perez’s son first ride on the subway.
Though this isn’t Perez’s first attempt at getting published, she said she has been writing for 10 years.
“I received a lot of denials,” Perez said.
After being inspired by Landon, she wrote the book and sent it out. It was Storybook Genius that picked up the book she said.
The book took off after that and it’s been an Amazon Best Seller and has sold worldwide. Her book has also been nominated for a Mom’s Choice Award.
The Mom’s Choice Award is awarded to products and services created for children, families and educators. According to the Mom’s Choice Awards website reviews thousands of items from 55 countries and votes on the best items that fit the criteria.
Parents and grandparents at IslandWalk were happy to have Perez there.
Anne MacIntyre, who has lived in IslandWalk for three years, said it was exciting.
“It’s exciting when you can meet the author,” MacIntyre said.
She added that the interaction from Perez was great during the reading.
MacIntyre brought her granddaughter Ella to enjoy the reading. She said she’d like to see more children’s activities at the community.
“(It’s) good for children to be around senior citizens, it goes both ways” MacIntyre said.
Fellow IslandWalk resident Robert Biener shared a similar sentiment.
Biener said he’d like to see more kids activities, especially in the summer when kids are home or come visit.
He said that having Perez there ahead of the Easter egg hunt was a great idea.
“The kids enjoyed it,” he said.
While Perez has been promoting the book, Landon’s adventure isn’t over. The first book details Landon’s ride to the Museum of Natural History in New York City, though before he can visit the museum he’ll stop at the food trucks.
This summer Perez will release “Landon Meets the Food Trucks,” at the annual BookCon at the Javits Center in New York City. The book has Landon moving through food trucks to try a variety of foods, ahead of his visit to the museum.
Perez says the book has already caught the attention of food truck organizations in Los Angeles.
She has plans to continue writing, and sharing her stories.
“I’m so grateful after so many years,” Perez said.
To learn more about Perez and her books visit www.landonbooks.com.
