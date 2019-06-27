By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
Editor
ISLANDWALK — Jaime Brenkus wants one thing for his fellow boomers, to help them get their boom back.
Brenkus who is a fitness trainer recently dropped by IslandWalk to chat with residents about his book “If you want to live move,” which he wrote with Elaine Lalanne — Jack Lalanne’s widow.
Jack was known for his fitness programs such as “Get off your seat and on to your feet,” as well as his positive attitude. Jack was known as the godfather of fitness, and his wife has been carrying on his legacy following his death in 2011.
Brenkus has been a trainer since the 1980s and it’s a lifestyle he lives now in his late 50s. Brenkus is also known for his “8 Minute Abs” fitness program, which was made popular in the 1990s.
He promotes creating good healthy habits in order to ensure that people can lead a healthy lifestyle, but also continue to live longer.
For an hour Brenkus held an informal conversation with about 20 IslandWalk residents about the importance of moving and healthy eating. The book according to Brenkus focuses on three parts.
There is the mindset part to reverse the negative thoughts, the nutrition portion and of course exercise.
Brenkus says he chose Florida because of the large baby boomer population, but also the weather plays a factor — he added that Florida is appealing because of the lifestyle.
“The population is perfect for what I’m doing,” Brenkus said.
He added that he can empathize with his fellow boomers and he may have the solution.
Brenkus stresses that the boomers need to get up and get moving, one of his saying is “if you rest, you rust.” He emphasized the saying during the Monday afternoon conversation, and about doing about eight minutes of physical activity can make a difference.
“The Lalanne spirit is amazing and (the boomers) relate to that lifestyle,” Brenkus said.
This was his fifth conversation at IslandWalk, and he has been brought back thanks to lifestyle director Mark Craycraft.
Though Brenkus doesn’t want to stop at just IslandWalk, he hopes to eventually spread through all the communities.
“(I) may hit other communities, may do it digital if not in person,” Bernkus said.
Bernkus says he wants a presence and making a presence with the book.
He thinks the appeal of the Lalaine’s, but also ensuring the message continues.
“This age group is perfect for what I want to do,” Bernkus said.
For those interested in learning more about Bernkus and his workouts visit www.8minute workouts.com.
