IslandWalk resident David Hemmings implemented a garden club at the community, with the first general meeting in January for any and all residents interested in participating.
Those who attend the monthly meetings learn about various plants, flowers, their proper care and maintenance. February’s meeting was about hibiscuses.
The March 5 meeting included a visit from guest speaker Rick Belisle of the Venice Area Orchid Society, who provided a talk on the various types and care of the popular flowering plant.
At the end of the informative discussion, Belisle hosted a question-and-answer session and provided handout materials for residents to take home regarding orchids.
A free raffle drawing was held for a resident of the community to win an orchid to take home, provided by Belisle.
PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.