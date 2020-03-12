IslandWalk resident David Hemmings implemented a garden club at the community, with the first general meeting in January for any and all residents interested in participating.

Those who attend the monthly meetings learn about various plants, flowers, their proper care and maintenance. February’s meeting was about hibiscuses.

The March 5 meeting included a visit from guest speaker Rick Belisle of the Venice Area Orchid Society, who provided a talk on the various types and care of the popular flowering plant.

At the end of the informative discussion, Belisle hosted a question-and-answer session and provided handout materials for residents to take home regarding orchids.

A free raffle drawing was held for a resident of the community to win an orchid to take home, provided by Belisle.

PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA

