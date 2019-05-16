ISLANDWALK — Co-Captain Linda Sleet is proud of the women’s 3.5 tennis team at IslandWalk.
The group who just wrapped up their season in March, won the top of their division in the Intercoastal League of the Tri Cities Tennis League in Sarasota.
Sleet says she became active with the team three years ago, when she met Captain Trish Connolly, who wanted to join a league.
“We found the Tri Cities out of Sarasota,” Sleet said.
The group, which had about 16 players at the time, was put into the 3.5 intercoastal league — the team has 14 this year. The United States Tennis Association rates players based on their skill.
Ratings begin at 2.0 and go through 7.0, which is the highest rating for an adult. USTA calculates ratings based on the points earned and standings at USTA sanctioned matches and events.
IslandWalk’s team is at a 3.5 in the intercoastal and includes two players from Boca Royale. The USTA breaks up the Tri Cities leagues into American, Continental, Intercoastal and National.
Teams have an opportunity to move up from grouping into another based on their scores. Sleet says they play doubles on clay courts on the four line, and play about 16 games through the season.
Tri Cities teams play within their regions and teams can be found across all 67 counties in Florida.
The season starts in October and runs through March, with official standings released in the summer. Sleet says that the team played games through out Sarasota County, with the furthest game being in Longboat Key.
Sleet says that the IslandWalk team in previous years has taken second place, and this is the first year it has taken first.
It was this year the team won, she credits it to the work put in by the team. Sleet says that this year their coach Matt Liverman has had the team working together and it’s improved their play.
Sleet says that team is more in tune with each other now, and she thinks its what led them to victory.
The women have experience playing, Sleet said this is the first time she has done so in a league setting. The ages of the players range from 58 as the youngest to early 70s for the oldest, and many have been part of leagues before.
While the group just won first place, Sleet admits she’d be okay with middle of the road for the next season. Though she admits winning another title would be wonderful for the team.
