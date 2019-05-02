NORTH PORT — Meet Konstantinos “Dino” Lykopoulous — proprietor, with his wife, Wendy, of Greek Grille & Gallery — and you’ll think Zeus has come down from Olympus to hold court in North Port.
When he laughs, his salt-and-pepper curls shake with mirth. It’s only a small leap to picture him as the Greek senior deity — especially given that he once played the part in a Worcester, Massachusetts, Greek festival.
A screenwriter friend, toying with the idea of Dino’s story, once told him, “It’s not the life, it’s the way you TELL the life, Dino!”
Life’s what Dino’s all about.
The outspoken restaurateur’s motto has always been “Be honest with yourself about what you want to do, and DO it.”
His life journey began six decades ago in Greece.
“My third-grade teacher there used to say, ‘What are we going to talk about today? When you get older and people say you can’t talk religion or politics, are you going to talk about the weather? Open up! If you let other people speak for you, you haven’t lived.’”
Dino was 10 when his family moved to Worcester, where his father insisted he hang only with American kids and speak only English. The boy devoured TV English and after three months was able to translate the moon landing coverage for his delighted family.
Dino’s first English word was “okay,” so he was tickled to discover it might have been Greek to begin with.
He explained proudly, “Greek mariners have plied the seas and major ports for over 2,500 years. At the ports, captains and merchantmen were Greek, so the words used were often Greek. Nineteenth-century customs officials stamped the cargo ‘Ola Kala (O.K.)’—‘All good.’”
Self-taught in not only etymology but also history, science, art, music and Greek culture, Dino once had his own Greek radio show teaching Americans about his birthplace. He’s still a living cultural exchange, as Greeks have always been.
Of his family, he exclaimed, “We’re Greeks, we live all over the world! Anywhere there’s a port, there are Greeks. Just like the old days, we colonize — we interact with locals and interweave cultures. We bring things to them from our country and from theirs back to ours. When we go to Greece, chefs ask us what’s popular here, so we tell them, ‘Crab cakes!’”
They’re on his menu, after all.
From a recent trip to Greece, he brought back and added booyourdee, baked Greek feta and kasseri cheese with peppers, tomato and spices, served as a warm “meze” (appetizer) with pita.
Traditionally chargrilled whole fish and grilled octopus, as well as steaks, lamb, stuffed fig leaves, shawarma and gyro meat, fill the board of entrees.
Dino prides himself on a fresh, prepared-to-order menu, many imported Greek products and a list of more than 100 wines and a dozen beers from the Greek islands and mainland. He plans to introduce wine tastings and cooking demos soon.
And the gallery part of his grill is another kind of cultural exchange, benefiting both restaurant and local artists.
“If you want to decorate your business,” advised Dino, “bring in local artists like C. Anderson and her whimsical seascapes, and sell their work. Being Greek, I’ve always appreciated the arts, but the real blessing of coming to America is the people here who expanded my horizons.”
Greek Grille & Gallery ($$-$$$), 941-423-6400, 14828 Tamiami Trail (North Port Commons), is open Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday 5 to 8 p.m.
A version of this column originally appeared in May 2014.
