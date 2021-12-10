WELLEN PARK — CoolToday Park hosted the third annual Jingle Jam on Saturday and Sunday. Both days featured a plethora of fun-filled activities for those of all ages.

The program kicked off Saturday morning with the Tomahawk 5K run, with other scheduled events including a pet holiday sweater contest, nonprofit Christmas tree decorating contest, live musical entertainment, holiday market featuring many vendors, crafts and DIY stations for kids.

There were holiday carnival games, horse-drawn carriage rides, strolling carolers, family activities and contests, tree lighting, story time with Mrs. Claus, pictures with Santa, golf cart display party and Caddy Carts golf cart parade of lights.

