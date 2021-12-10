Donning a tiny Santa Claus hat, Luisa Vargas looks relaxed on the concourse of the stadium while perusing the scavenger hunt list, one of many activities parents and their children could participate in.
Viola Jansen, 7, bears her excitement while revealing her wish list with Santa, good friends with Linn Rexroat.
SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA
John Puerto and his stepson Juan Chauta, 6, work on putting a wooden toy train together, one of many crafts available during Jingle Jam.
SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA
Bug, a 2-year-old Chihuahua, is held by Silvia McCoy from Rescue Garage, while he shows off his elf costume and his gingerbread man toy.
SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA
Donning a tiny Santa Claus hat, Luisa Vargas looks relaxed on the concourse of the stadium while perusing the scavenger hunt list, one of many activities parents and their children could participate in.
SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA
Ella MacIntyre, 8, admires the Christmas tree decorated by Teen Court of Sarasota, Inc.
SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA
Horse-drawn carriage rides were provided by Sweet Southern Horse & Carriage, featuring driver Tiffany Murphy and Duke, a 12-year-old Percheron.
SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA
The scoreboard in the stadium welcomes those who attended the third annual Jingle Jam.
SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA
One of many trees on featured on display for guests to judge during the nonprofit Christmas tree decorating contest, by Habitat for Humanity.
SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA
Santa Claus, good friends with Linn Rexroat, shares photos on his cellphone of his reindeer with 4-year-old Remi Asendorf.
SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA
St. Francis Animal Rescue’s tree featuring photo ornaments of the many animals available to adopt or foster.
WELLEN PARK — CoolToday Park hosted the third annual Jingle Jam on Saturday and Sunday. Both days featured a plethora of fun-filled activities for those of all ages.
The program kicked off Saturday morning with the Tomahawk 5K run, with other scheduled events including a pet holiday sweater contest, nonprofit Christmas tree decorating contest, live musical entertainment, holiday market featuring many vendors, crafts and DIY stations for kids.
There were holiday carnival games, horse-drawn carriage rides, strolling carolers, family activities and contests, tree lighting, story time with Mrs. Claus, pictures with Santa, golf cart display party and Caddy Carts golf cart parade of lights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.