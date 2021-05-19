WELLEN PARK — An attorney for a woman accused of crashing into and killing a pregnant mother of two asked a judge to keep her medical records, including her blood alcohol level, private.
Jasmine Ann Gray, 27, of North Port, is charged with two counts DUI manslaughter, two counts of driving with a suspended license involving death, and two counts of DUI with property damage in the death of Cortney Nicole Kauffman.
At 5:30 a.m. Nov. 29, Gray came off Interstate 75 and down River Road toward U.S. 41, according to court records. Gray was driving a 2003 Honda Accord near Center Road when she veered across the center line and collided into a 2016 Ford Focus driven by Kauffman.
The 28-year-old Englewood woman, who was 8-weeks pregnant, was killed. She was the mother of two young boys and on her way to work that day.
Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers investigated the crash. One was went to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where Gray had been taken by ambulance.
At the hospital, the trooper reported, Gray got out of the hospital bed to use the bathroom. When she returned, she was stumbling and couldn’t keep her balance. She had to brace herself as she fell into the hospital bed.
During the conversation with the trooper, Gray “slurred speech and very watery, glassy, blood-shot eyes. She tried to cover her eyes several times while speaking to the trooper,” court records show.
The trooper read Gray her Miranda rights. Gray said she was the only one in her vehicle before the crash. The trooper asked if Gray would voluntarily have her blood drawn at the hospital. Gray refused. The trooper then requested help in getting a warrant for the blood.
Later that day, the warrant was signed by a judge and the blood was drawn and results were entered into evidence by 5:45 p.m.
On Dec. 30, the toxicology report came back showing Gray’s blood-alcohol level was .124. Driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher is illegal in Florida.
On March 4, troopers arrested Gray and she was booked into the Sarasota County Jail. In addition to the DUI charges, Gray was charged with driving on a suspended license three or more times. She pleaded not guilty.
The state subpoenaed Gray’s medical records, including those from the crash, including her blood alcohol level. Gray’s attorney wrote the blood alcohol level was already part of the evidence in the case. The attorney argued Gray’s “remaining medical records” aren’t relevant in the rest of the case.
The judge granted the state’s counter motion to subpoena Gray’s records including medical information collected from the Sarasota County Fire Department EMT while she was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Kauffman, a certified nursing assistant, is survived by her finacé Jeff Jones. He created a makeshift memorial near the crash site on River Road.
Gray’s next court appearance is Aug. 4 at the 12th Judicial Circuit Court in Sarasota before Circuit Judge Donna Padar.
