NORTH PORT — It’s just after 9 a.m. on the fourth Thursday and North Port’s Code Enforcement court has convened at City Hall.
And the judge, James Toale, is about to get an introduction … to free-roaming chickens.
A Sarasota real estate lawyer working as North Port’s code enforcement hearing officer, Toale as the judge is balancing the city’s needs to keep clean and tidy versus steering locals into compliance with those rules.
Those on Thursday’s docket had been ticketed by one of five code officers. Violators get into trouble for such things as tall grass, barking dogs, non-permitted pools or yard trash.
Or a thousand other violations built into North Port’s Unified Land Development Code book, the bible for keeping rules uniformly enforced. It is undergoing a revision to weed out dated ordinances.
Code Enforcement Hearings are monthly and give violators a chance to plead their case, to comply or, as was the case Thursday, to not show, which is an automatic default.
But this morning the packed docket included a woman ticketed for her chickens running free, the neighbors complaining about the three birds’ droppings in their yards or poking through their garages. North Port has rules for such misbehavior and the chickens’ owner is before Toale to explain. She faces fines and stiffer penalties for not fixing things, Toale told the woman, adding that he viewed the job as getting violators into compliance and “not to punish” them, he said.
But this is a first with free-ranging chickens, Toale said after the one-hour hearing ended.
Still, it beats another role he had as a foreclosure magistrate, he said, presiding over “ripping people’s homes away. That was a little more traumatic.”
Thursday’s code docket was of violators running illegal electric cords and plumbing, placing barrier rocks along the city’s right of way, piled debris, non-permitted fencing, rusted vehicles in the yard.
The chicken matter stood out because it was Toale’s first in hundreds of cases over which he had presided. Beverly Williams was ticketed for using a screened portico at her home to house the chickens. The city’s rule requires a portable coop, in case of hurricanes or noise/smell/wandering complaints.
Williams told Toale that her chickens provide eggs, didn’t roam after sunset, another violation of North Port’s neighborhood chicken ordinance. She had even tied rope to the chickens’ legs to keep them from wandering.
Which strayed from the point. But Williams wasn’t having it. Rules and rulemakers, she told Toale, “are not going to control my life.”
The judge let things cool.
“My inclination is to dismiss (today),” he concluded, ordering Williams to build a portable coop as a soon as possible, adding that should she return, harsher measures were in store.
Asked if she felt she was treated fairly afterward, Williams gave a hint of a smile.
“Yes,” she said, gathering a tablet, a seat cushion and her belongings as Toale moved to the next agenda item.
