Renaissance at the West Villages hosted a free kids board game day on Sept. 7, in the community’s clubhouse. Kids of all ages were welcome to attend and play various card games and board games including Yahtzee, Rummikub, Sequence and many others. Refreshments and snacks such as cookies, crackers, pretzels, fruit gummies and granola bars were provided. Renaissance will also be hosting a kids fun day on Saturday, Sept. 28, which will include jump rope, hula hoops, bicycling, swimming, walking and healthy snacks.
Sun Photos by TAMI GARCIA
