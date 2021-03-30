The Grand Palm community in Wellen Park hosted the Egg-Streamly Grand Easter egg hunt Saturday. More than 90 kids of all ages searched for approximately 1,000 plastic eggs hidden in the landscape at the community's Palm Pavilion. Participants were able to collect 10 eggs each, then trade them in for a bag filled with candy and a juice box. Free fun, musical entertainment was provided by Nick Dattilo with Nick's Kid Show, face painting by Childlike Productions and refreshing, cool treats available to purchase from Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard of Port Charlotte.
Kids go to the 'Egg-Stream' at Grand Palm
- SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA
