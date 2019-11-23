VENICE — Laughter Yoga introduces a fun(ny) new twist on staying in shape.
Locals and snowbirds alike congregate at 10 a.m. every Saturday morning at 200 W. Venice Ave.
There, members are introduced to their Leaders of Laughter, Cathy Grippi and Jenny Muhlbauer.
The program, organized by Grippi, began in February 2018. She discovered the program through a friend - and fell in love with it in three weeks.
After going to New England and completing specific training, she started her Laughter Yoga program in hopes of introducing its benefits to the community.
Accompanying her is Muhlbauer, who became a Leader of Laughter when she moved from St. Louis, where she had previously been involved in Laughter Yoga for several years.
To begin the session, Grippi and Muhlbauer introduce themselves as well as the concept of Laughter Yoga for any newcomers that might attend. They assure a feeling of commodity and promote the idea of getting to know your peers throughout the 30 minute class.
The Leaders of Laughter take the class through a series of different exercises, including singing, repetition, vocal warm ups and games.
The techniques used to acquire the full benefit of laughter includes clapping, breathing, playfulness, and laughter exercising.
“In order to get the scientifically proven benefits,” says their website, “one must laugh for 15 to 20 minutes.”
Their program is completely free, and friendly to newcomers.
“This was my first time participating in Laughter Yoga,” Cara Delia said. “I feel more energized and in a happier mood; I would definitely participate again.”
Laughter has been associated with improved blood flow and lower levels of inflammation.
For Grippi, it helped her out of depression.
“I was really sad, and I was looking for something...until I stumbled upon Laughter Yoga here in Venice,” she said. “The gal who taught me laughter was a snowbird, and she invited me into her gated community where I participated in the program for three weeks before I felt any benefits...this technique has really helped me combat my struggle with depression; laughter really is the best medicine.”
