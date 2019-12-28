NORTH PORT — Chalk one up for the trees.
North Port commissioners have backed off a plan to merge the city’s Beautification and Tree/Scenic Highway Committee with their Environmental Advisory Board.
Tuesday’s vote to keep the boards separate followed impassioned pleas from locals that included North Port’s “Tree Lady,” Alice White, founder of People for Trees and once named the city’s Greenest Citizen.
The ordinance before commissioners Tuesday was a second reading, meaning dissolution of the Beautification and Tree/Scenic Highway Committee would have come with a majority vote.
But that didn’t happen.
Commissioners at their morning meeting left things alone following support from White and others.
“I just don’t understand the haste,” White said as commissioners prepared to dissolve the Beautification and Tree/Scenic Highway Committee, and merge its duties with the Environmental Advisory Board.
Ultimately, commissioners voted against disbanding the committee, giving it six months to find its footing, back in July for a third reading if things don’t shape up.
“What interventions were taken? Don’t you think you’d do your due diligence?”
The issue isn’t about trees, really, Vice Mayor Jill Luke said of blending the two advisory boards that are run by volunteers. The Beautification and Tree/Scenic Highway Committee had been chronically short of members, for example, whereas the Environmental Advisory Board regularly meets with a full quorum, meaning it votes and moves issues forward.
The Beautification Committee, on the other hand, had one member show for its most recent afternoon meeting, not enough to conduct business.
And the Environmental Board has some oversight of North Port’s trees and landscaping, as well as its wildlife habitat.
The Beautification and Tree/Scenic Highway Committee was formed to watchdog the loss, preservation and overall impact of trees.
There are pages of rules and instructions for the management of city trees, from growth, maintenance, cutting and replacements.
It also has a special resource to pay for such things. Builders and locals cutting trees pay into the Tree Fund, which also partially covers salaries for two city arborists.
Commissioners in debate Tuesday asked City Manager Peter Lear about recruiting locals for volunteer boards such as the Beautification and Tree/Scenic Highway Committee. He replied that the city uses social media, live meeting feeds and newspaper advertising for such purposes.
“Short of going door-to-door, there’s not a whole lot more we can do,” Lear said.
White and others will push volunteerism to get the Beautification and Tree/Scenic Highway Committee functional. And they’ll vote to move meeting times to evenings, and consider changing the committee’s name to something less vague, she said.
“We’re going to work on recruiting people,” she said.
