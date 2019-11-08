Leapfrog Hospital Safety grades were released for area hospitals.
Leapfrog is a organization that releases hospital safety grades in spring and fall.Leapfrog describes itself as “the nation’s only rating focused entirely on patient safety — preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections.”
Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and Englewood Community Hospital have received straight A’s since at least 2017.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health snagged a B, improving from a C in both the spring and fall 2018. The hospital also had a B in spring 2018, but C’s in 2017.
“In stark contrast to 20 years ago, we’re now able to pinpoint where the problems are, and that allows us to grade hospitals,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, in a news release Thursday.
Leapfrog cites a study showing nearly 100,000 lives are lost every year due to preventable medical errors.
More than 2,600 hospitals were graded across the country. Roughly 33% earned an A, 25% a B, 34% a C, 8% a D and just under 1% got an F.
More information on the grades for each hospital is at: www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/
Englewood Community Hospital — A
“Our team at Englewood Community Hospital continues to put our patients first in every aspect of patient care. Their continued commitment and focus to ensure the level of care we provide is ‘A’ rated is reflective of our 15th consecutive Straight ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group,” said Englewood Community Hospital CEO Michael Ehrat in a statement from the hospital.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health — B
The hospital released this statement: “The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade is one of many resources consumers can use in consultation with their physician to make informed health care choices. The team at Venice Regional Bayfront Health is dedicated to the safety and well-being of our patients. We are pleased that our Leapfrog grade improved to a “B,” which underscores our commitment to continuous improvement," it said in a statement, noting it "performs at or better than national average in many measures."
It said the Venice hospital scored "maximum points" in Steps to Prevent Harm areas.
It also noted its better than nationwide average in central line associated blood stream infections, collapsed lung, deaths among surgical patients and several other areas.
"We are pleased that the Leapfrog measures demonstrate our improvements in ICU physician staffing, nurse communication, communication with doctors, staff responsiveness, communication about medicines and discharge information. Several activities have contributed to improved scores in those areas," the hospital said.
"For example, we increased critical care certified physician staffing for the ICU and added specially certified nurses who are available to respond to changes in critical care patient conditions. We also have implemented a CEO and physician led high reliability team and engage all hospital leadership in daily rounding on patients. Additionally, we established a safety coach program with frontline staff observing delivery of care for use of error prevention tools and are proactive in addressing employees’ top patient safety concerns.”
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota — A
“Our entire team is dedicated to providing the best and safest care to every patient. It is part of our culture and what we do every day. I thank all our nurses, physicians and care teams for their hard work and commitment,” said CEO of Doctors Hospital of Sarasota Robert Meade in a statement about the hospital’s 11th consecutive A.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital — A
SMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Fiorica said in a statement from the hospital that the hospital’s performance reflects dedication and diligence of its team and shows they put quality and safety first.
“The rankings and ratings are very validating, but what matters most to us is how our patients feel and making sure they receive the best possible care,” Fiorica said in the statement.
Fawcett Memorial Hospital — C
The hospital released this statement: “Fawcett Memorial Hospital is dedicated to providing our community with high quality health care services and delivering this care compassionately and safely, exemplified by our 2019 Patient Safety Excellence award from Healthgrades, putting Fawcett in the top 10% in the nation for patient safety. We will continue to work hard each day to enhance the quality of patient care by focusing on the needs of each patient and supporting them as partners throughout their hospital stay.”
