By SUE WADE
Sun Correspondent
ENGLEWOOD — If Scott Libertore and Bob Wright have anything to say about it, Englewood’s Lemon Bay Shopping Center won’t be a ghost mall anymore.
The plaza’s new owners have big plans for the sprawling mall now occupied only by Big Lots, Norma Jean’s Sports Bar & Grill, Simply Yum Yum Bakery, Italiano’s and a UPS store.
Not only are they rebranding Norma Jean’s as Libby’s, but an 11,000-square-foot BayFit gym and Pinch A Penny will move in within coming months. They’d like a breakfast place, Chinese takeout and a salon, too.
These Englewood natives aim to rebuild part of their hometown.
Wright, who’s worked for UPS for over 20 years and knows plazas all over the state, told his Lemon Bay High buddy one day, “This one is bank-owned, Scott. We should really look at this plaza.”
The mall had languished because the bank didn’t want long-term tenants limiting the plaza’s chances of being sold and developed for commercial or residential use.
But with 300 more homes coming to Boca Royale, along with explosive development in West Villages, Libertore agreed with Wright that this part of Englewood needed a neighborhood plaza with restaurants, shops and a supermarket.
So, they bought the plaza in November and met with nearby Boca Royale Golf & Country Club residents to determine what they wanted. Topping the local wish list: a grocery store closer to home.
“It may take a while to get the right grocery store, whether Detwiler’s or Aldi or whatever, but if we have to open our own local farmers market-type grocery store, we’re going to do it, because the customers need and want it,” said Libertore.
And when he first stopped into Norma Jean’s for a beer, he thought: I’d like to offer something a little different here. Still a sports bar, but with really good food.
Englewood Norma Jean’s owner Barry Lucibello had already sold his Osprey Norma Jean’s (now The Clever Monkey), keeping only two Norma Jean’s, in Sarasota and Venice.
Scott, his wife, Sara, and their new chef closed on the Englewood restaurant on Aug. 1 to spruce up the walls, carpeting and kitchen, and reopened in mid-August.
They’re gradually introducing all scratch-made sauces and dressings, fresh cod, meatballs, sausage, chilis and specials. Plaza neighbor Simply Yum Yum delivers fresh bread and pizza dough daily.
Next summer, they plan to spend three months gutting the place, opening up the ceilings and the kitchen, installing a wood-fired pizza oven and setting up a smoker out back that people will smell all the way down Englewood Road.
Bob Wright’s sister, Caroline, was the perfect choice as chef/co-owner.
“This is going to be really cool,” said Scott. “I get to work with Bob AND his sister, both of whom I’ve known for over 30 years, since Lemon Bay.”
Even cooler, Bob and Caroline’s parents, Bill and Phyllis, had owned the original Howards Restaurant on the Water for 37 years.
“I pretty much grew up there, dropped off by the school bus,” said Caroline. “I always wanted to be back in that kitchen, watching my dad cooking.”
Her first jobs were at Domino’s and then, unbelievably, in an Italian place called Don and Mo’s in the Englewood Norma Jean’s location. She went on to learn the butcher’s trade from her Aunt Lillian at Delaney’s Meat Cottage in Englewood, where she cut meat, filleted fish and filled the homemade sausages that she plans for Libby’s.
At about that point, though, her dad asked her, “Is the restaurant business really what you want to do? No vacations, long hours, hard work? Why don’t you just try something else?”
She worked as a Venice mail carrier for five years, hating every minute of its day-in-day-out monotony.
“In a restaurant,” she said, “no day is exactly the same. Something’s always going on. It’s exciting.”
Caroline moved to Sarasota for 12 years, furthering her career in the food business. She ended up with Sarasota’s Tableside Restaurant Group, working as a grill cook and, later, chef at Libby’s Brasserie and manager at Oak & Stone.
In another coincidence, the new Libby’s has no connection to the Sarasota Libby’s. Turns out that Scott Libertore’s childhood nickname was Libby.
Libby’s ($-$$), 941-460-8860, 1859 Englewood Road (Lemon Bay Shopping Center), is open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday noon to 9 p.m., with all-day every-day happy hour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.