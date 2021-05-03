Gran Paradiso's activities committee recently hosted Lil Crafters Club for kids ages 18 months to 5 years in the community's clubhouse activities room. Kids made coffee filter butterflies using markers, water to disperse the color, clothespins, pipe cleaners and other items to design their own unique, handmade creation to take home.
Lil Crafters get crafty at Gran Paradiso
- SUN PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA
