By SUE WADE
Sun Correspondent
When the heat index hits 100, is ice cream a good idea? Local creameries think so.
And when the stuff runs down customers’ arms before they can get it to the car, it’s a distinct advantage to have plenty of air-conditioned indoor seating.
Englewood’s Made in the Shade can feed 24 grateful people in cool comfort.
“Though some places see a drop in business during the summer, we’ve been pretty steady because we’re new,” said Mike Devroy, co-owner of the six-month-old ice cream parlor. “More people are finding us every day, especially locals who are coming out more.”
Catering to customers’ suggestions, Made in the Shade now has 45 flavors of ice cream and 32 snow cone flavors, along with cotton candy and edible cookie dough. They plan month-long Christmas in July peppermint shakes and snow cones, and limited-edition Very Berry Patriotic red-white-and-blue ice cream to celebrate the Fourth of July.
The Soda Fountain of Venice — known for its old-fashioned décor and specialties including phosphates, egg creams, floats, milkshakes, malts, ice cream sodas and sundaes — suffered through last year’s red tide and the ongoing Downtown Venice Beautification project. But business this year has surged, especially with Fourth of July visitors.
Samantha Waddle of Venice, who’s worked at The Soda Fountain for three years, said that the past month’s high temperatures might have raised the temperature inside but haven’t kept customers away.
People still crave their frozen fixes, hot or not, offseason or not, snowbirds or locals.
“It’s hot. People want ice cream,” said Port Charlotte’s Sweet Scoops manager John Wood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.