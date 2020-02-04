VENICE — Dust off your baseball caps and join the block party on Miami Avenue from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 to kick off the beginning of spring training Mardi Gras style.
Hosted by Venice MainStreet in partnership with the Atlanta Braves Spring Training Organization, the evening will be filled with fun activities for the whole family.
Kids activities include inflatable corn hole and face painting, plus food and drink trucks, Mardi Gras merchandise, plus much more add to the excitement of the event.
Braves player Andruw Jones will be in attendance for a meet and greet.
The Grammy-award winning Rebirth Brass Band, a New Orleans institution, will transport attendees to the streets of the French Quarter with its contemporary jazz sound –a combination of traditional instrumentation with funk, hip-hop, soul, and other modern elements. The band’s high energy is sure to have everyone dancing in the streets.
“We are thrilled to be invited by Venice MainStreet to help celebrate the start of Atlanta Braves Spring Training,” said Michael Dunn, vice president of Florida Operations for the Atlanta Braves.
“The legendary Jones and others will be on hand to help kick off the season,” he said in a news release.
Proceeds from this event go to two local nonprofit organizations Venice Challenger Baseball and Venice MainStreet.
Admission is $5 and kids under 12 are free. Parking is within comfortable walking distance.
For more information, go to visitvenicefl.org or contact Venice MainStreet at 941-484-6722.
