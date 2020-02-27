NORTH PORT — America’s first count of itself came up with 3.9 million.
U.S. marshals in 1790 fanned out by horse, wagon, walking or by boat. They used paper and pencils.
The federal government still count citizens each decade. What’s new for this 2020 census, however, is they want people using computers, tablets or cellphones to report who lives in our homes.
A lot is at stake. A count in Florida means a bigger share of the $675 billion pie shared with other states. It also means more lawmakers in Washington, as growing states gain representation.
In 2010, for instance, Florida went from 25 to 27 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Florida will grow to more than 21.5 million this year and increase to over 22.8 million by 2024, according to trackers. That’s about 900 new residents daily.
Federal census workers pushing that message in North Port said the ease of pressing buttons or filling out a web-based form is easier, cleaner and faster. It also means fewer knocks at doors from workers seeking a more accurate count.
The census in 2010 used mailers, but this time they’re hoping for a 95% return with online forms, said Neal Dollar, a census administrator in North Port, along with Stan Adelman, his partner in Sarasota and DeSoto counties.
Electronic counting is “so easy,” Dollar told the North Port City Commission.
Dollar and Adelman are also looking for staffers to knock when mailers and web-based forms don’t get a response. The temporary jobs pay $18 per hour, with training and mileage reimbursements.
“Those who don’t reply” to census forms can expect someone at their door … over and over, Dollar said. These enumerators may even ask a neighbor to supply details on exactly who’s living at your home, he said.
And census workers never ask for Social Security numbers or banking details — call police if such questions are asked, he said. Names and dates of birth are also not shared with any federal agency, and complete results are sealed for 72 years. In fact, the 1940 census was just released.
“We just want to count people,” he said.
The U.S. Census Bureau is under the umbrella of the U.S. Commerce Department. The agency expects to spend $3 billion this time to collect information from 340 million or so American “inhabitants,” the term used in the U.S. Constitution for those counted in the federal census.
