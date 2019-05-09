WEST VILLAGES — For All Faith’s Food Bank the help from West Villages makes a difference.
Throughout each of the communities, groups are working together to make sure that people don’t go hungry, especially students. IslandWalk fills and delivers backpacks for kids at five area schools, while other communities raise funds and food for the food bank.
Aundria Castleberry, director of donor relations at All Faith’s Food Bank, says that the food bank could not do it without the communities.
“We cover from Sarasota to Arcadia,” Castleberry said.
The food bank feeds some 82,000 people, and that number is going up, according to Castleberry.
Between March 2018 and March 2019, IslandWalk donated $20,428.
IslandWalk has seen an uptick in the number of bags they are packing for area schools. IslandWalk is also the only community that packs and delivers bags to local schools.
Castleberry says that the group at IslandWalk packs and delivers the bags to the schools. The bags packed by IslandWalk are given out on Friday to children for the weekend.
Filled with healthy snacks, the bag is meant to keep the kids fed through the weekend until they return to school.
Castleberry says All Faith’s Food Bank relies on volunteers to make a difference.
Those volunteers come from all over, especially the West Villages.
“Grand Palm started food drives, when we needed help with Arcadia and they went out to help,” Castleberry said.
She says the whole response warmed her heart.
Grand Palm is one of the communities, along with Renaissance, that collect food on behalf of the food bank.
At Gran Paradiso, residents are raising money three times a year to help the food bank’s backpack program, as well as Atwater Elementary’s snack program.
Paddy Padmanabhan, one of the members of the group said that following the recent Kentucky Derby party the group raised $3,556 for the food bank — a portion of that money will go to Atwater Elementary’s snack program.
Padmanabhan, says he’s been part of the group since 2016 when he was approached by resident Ali Johnston and her husband Eric.
“They called in November 2016, about All Faith’s needing volunteers,” Padmanabhan said.
Padmanabhan attended the November event, and said that seeing the disparity was a shock to him. It was after that Padmanabhan became involved with the group.
“We started with a sale event in 2017, for Saint Patrick’s Day,” Padmanabhan said.
The group then had a musical event, followed by a flapjack breakfast, and the same events were repeated in 2018. Padmanabhan said in 2018 they also added a Cinco de Mayo party.
This year was similar with the Derby party and a Valentine’s Cookie Sale.
“(The) money (is) raised from the 50/50 raffle and ticket sales,” Padmanabhan said.
He added that the events also feature items donated by local businesses.
It’s events like this that Castleberry encourages.
“The whole thing is (about) getting them engaged,” she said.
To learn more about All Faith’s Food Bank visit www.allfaithsfoodbank.org.
