SARASOTA - A North Port man pleaded no contest to manslaughter with a firearm in the death of his neighbor last year.
John Krug Jr., 66, killed Carl Stacey Berryman in September 2018. Police found Berryman, 62, dead on Krug’s driveway with a gunshot wound.
Krug and his wife Vicki moved to the neighborhood in 2015. The men had been friends for a few years before their relationship deteriorated. It grew worse two weeks before the shooting, according to court reports.
Krug filed a protection injunction against Berryman after Berryman fired 25 rounds at Krug’s home on Erie Court.
Berryman was arrested and was served the no-contact order while in the Sarasota County Jail. He was released from jail one day before Krug shot him.
In May, Krug’s attorney filed a motion to have the case dismissed citing the Stand Your Ground law. Earlier this month, 12th Circuit Judge Debra Johnes Riva denied the motion.
A video shows Krug went outside and waited 32 seconds by his garage door. Berryman walked onto Krug’s driveway. Krug walked up to Berryman and pressed the handgun into his upper left chest. The two exchanged words for 9 seconds before Berryman turned away. That’s when Krug fired, records show.
“There were no abrupt movements of either arm to suggest reaching or did his body twist to suggest aggression was about to occur,” the judge wrote after watching the video surveillance. “Mr. Berryman was walking away.”
The judge wrote that “at no time” during the 8 minutes before police arrived did Krug touch Berryman to render medical aid.
Krug, who is facing 20 years, was set to go to trial next month. Prosecutors changed the charges from second-degree murder to manslaughter with a firearm, a first-degree felony. His sentencing is Jan. 22, 2020.
