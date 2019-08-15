By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
West Villages Sun Editor
GRAND PALM — What started as a way to entertain Andy Geremia’s daughters, became a game that he now sells.
Geremia, who moved to Grand Palm in April from Connecticut, and with him came Maze Racers. The game was developed four years ago and had been after Geremia won a contest.
The game is simple, it started out as a cereal box with cut straws. Geremia says he developed several prototypes including large versions.
Maze racers a simple game that challenges two players to create mazes and have a marble race through the created maze. The players switch mazes and race each other’s mazes — the first player to reach the other side of the maze wins.
The maze is created on magnetized tray with foam pieces, the designs are endless and its up to the creator.
The game idea came from his own family game nights.
“I had three girls within 32 months of each other,” Geremia said.
He added that they were all close in the games and toys they were playing with.
The game design came from his own love of mazes, and it went from there. He entered the design to the Big Leap contest and he won, so the game was developed. Geremia said the simplicity and kids loving it was why it was chosen.
“Kids love it,” Geremia said.
It also brings out the competitive nature in adults, he’s seen adults who put up the box lid and cover up their designs. It’s the same for kids who get competitive putting the games together for each other.
He’s seen it at conventions where kids will sit still and play the game. It’s also been well received by teachers, according to Geremia.
“I have talked to teachers (at maker fairs),” Geremia said.
For Geremia it didn’t end there, he’s created other games since there.
“The other concepts came from the trade shows,” Geremia said.
The other games include beer dice, sports dice, football dice, and other dice games. The other games are simple, but he said they’ve been well received.
“I tried to tailor products,” Geremia said.
Though it hasn’t stopped there, Geremia who just returned from Gen Con, which is the largest table top game convention in the U.S., said he’s pitched some ideas.
Along with his own games, Geremia also offers advice how to have your game picked up without a patent or lawyer.
“Advice is more at game conventions,” Geremia said.
He added that not every game has to be a grand idea or over the top, something simple can get picked up.
Geremia says he offers advice to anyone who asks and helps people who are interested. On his website www.cerealboxmaze.com he offers a book to help future game developers and can answer questions.
Though closer to home he hopes to share the game with his new Grand Palm neighbors. Next month he hopes to share his board games at the new clubhouse and hopes to see his neighbors there.
The date hasn’t been determined, but residents should keep an eye out for the community calendar for the date and time.
