GRAN PARADISO — Zack McMurray hopes to make a difference in his community.
What started out as only Taekwondo classes, has now expanded to self defense classes. McMurray who runs McMurray Family Taekwondo offers classes for all ages at Gran Paradiso and recently expanded to Woodmere Park.
The self defense classes started after he spoke with Gran Paradiso Lifestyle Director Loraine Welch.
“I’ve done this before with my instructor and it’s great (for) empowering women,” McMurray said.
He added that Welch had loved the idea to set it up. McMurray has been approached a few times about the classes, and it has already gotten interest.
“Four or five people have already approached me,” McMurray said.
McMurray said that it’s also spread through his Taekwondo classes, because of his students.
He’s holding two sessions, both sessions are three hours long and teach a variety of ways for women to defend themselves if they should need to. McMurray added that not everyone can commit to martial arts, but this is a good way to learn some basic skills to defend yourself.
“I’m really hoping they can take tools away for self-defense,” McMurray said.
He added that learning those skills are especially important for younger women and girls who are often targeted.
McMurray wants everyone to take away those tools for self defense, and hopes to hold classes once the seasonal residents return. Though for now McMurray is holding two sessions, and he eventually hopes to expand from there.
“(It) depends on how successful (it is) we could do it a few times a year,” McMurray said.
Right now there are two sessions plan, one is split between two hour and a half courses and the second is the full three hours. McMurray will only hold the class at Gran Paradiso for its residents during this session.
The first session is in the morning and the second session is in the evening. Both sessions are three hours long and teach different techniques for women to defend themselves.
Those who attend will learn pressure points, joint manipulation, takedowns, break-a-ways, and other defensive moves. The seminars also include literature, self defense tools, practice materials, and other materials.
As for his regular classes McMurray says that things have slowed down a bit for the summer, as kids are on vacation, but he has had interest from others. McMurray says he’s been working hard to promote the classes across social media.
Classes are $35, and it’s only an additional $15 to bring a daughter to the class. McMurray Family Taekwondo students only pay $15 to attend the classes.
Seminars begin 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 19, followed the morning sessions from 10:30 a.m. to noon on June 21 and June 22. The classes will be held in the Gran Paradiso aerobics room and is open to residents of the community only.
For more information call McMurray at 941-800-7120. Follow McMurray’s Family Taekwondo at www.facebook.com/mcmurraysfamily taekwondo.
