SOUTH VENICE — Metro Diner has never been that greasy diner experience you remember.
Like their mothership eatery in Jacksonville, each new Metro Diner in the 72-store family tips the hat to diner tradition with a day-long menu (breakfast for dinner, dinner for breakfast) and other spot-on touches.
There are bits of Art Deco chrome, a swivel-stooled counter where you can eye the guy who scrambles your eggs, and standbys like Fried Chicken & Waffle and the Iron City Meatloaf whose seared brown crunch the Food Network’s Guy Fieri immortalized as “the art of crustification.”
But there the diner similarity begins to blur. When Mark and John Davoli revived a 1938 Jacksonville building as Metro Diner in 1992, they brought 80 years’ restaurant experience to elevating things above the diner norm.
Now Metro Diner’s kicking that experience up another notch.
Figuring that a bustling, brightly lit dining room wasn’t everybody’s idea of relaxation, Metro stores nationwide are introducing Metro Nights, with the slogan “Dinner Done Right.”
According to general manager Terri Sherman, the Venice Metro Diner is the first in the area to have Metro Nights. Port Charlotte will start theirs toward the end of March — complete with dimmed house lights, candlelight and black-shirted waitstaff.
Focus group feedback had shown that Metro’s breakfast and lunch were great but dinner needed a boost.
So, the corporation brought Executive Chef David Ellis on board to amp up menu favorites with bold new flavors. Pot Roast is now slow-roasted for 12 hours. Chicken Pot Pie has fresh-roasted vegetables beneath a puff-pastry crust instead of a biscuit. And there are new Lemon Dijon Chicken, 9-ounce Metro Sirloin, Chopped Chicken Salad, and Seaside Salad with spinach, quinoa, feta, candied pecans and grilled shrimp. Plus an expanded beer, wine and sangria selection with wine by glass and bottle.
Complimentary mini buttermilk biscuits and homemade maple butter now arrive before dinner.
And the Venice Metro Diner was the first to revive the genteel practice of presenting a dessert tray afterwards.
Metro Diner ($-$$), 941-451-2832, 2053 South Tamiami Trail (entrance to Galleria Plaza), Venice, is now open Monday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 10 p.m.
Metro Nights there start at an early-bird-appropriate 4 p.m.
