ENGLEWOOD — By early summer, Englewood will have an over-the-top new Dunkin’ shop.
To some lifelong DD fans, it might seem their old favorite is suddenly selling only the dunk part of the experience.
But just because the store sign will have dropped the yummy noun from its famous moniker, the newly renamed Dunkin’ still sells doughnuts and a whole lot more.
In Jan. 2018 the doughnut chain introduced the first “next generation” stores in its Quincy, Massachusetts, birthplace — using the latest technology and a streamlined new name and logo to attract millennials.
By the end of August 2018, the first Florida next-gen Dunkin’ had hit St. Augustine. Soon, the rest of Florida was running on the new Dunkin’s.
“The launch of our next generation concept store marks one of the most important moments in Dunkin’ Donuts’ growth as an on-the-go, beverage-led brand,” said Dave Hoffmann, president of Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. and Canada, in a press release.
Englewood’s will be the first next-gen store in the area — and the only Dunkin’ between Sarasota and Lehigh Acres to sell sister brand Baskin-Robbins ice cream as well.
According to franchisee Vik Patel, for whom this is a 70th DD store, Englewood’s close-knit community is perfect for a Dunkin’, and its close proximity to the beach is perfect for ice cream.
The 2,504-square-foot location at 151 S. Indiana Avenue, previously a Subway, will hire 25 employees, including a manager, shift leaders and a cake decorator.
If the new store stays true to Dunkin’s next-gen form, it promises:
• An interior design using lighter colors, an open layout and natural light to create a positive, energetic ambiance.
• An exclusive On-the-Go drive-thru lane that lets DD Perks members who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App bypass the ordering lane and merge straight into the line for the pickup window.
• A proprietary tap system that pours eight consistently cold signature beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew and nitro-infused cold brew coffee.
• An expanded, custom Grab & Go unit featuring bottled beverages and snacks from leading brands that complement Dunkin’s menu. These will include healthier options like fresh bananas, mini oranges and grapes, and fruit snacks like apple sauce and Yoplait parfaits with Nature Valley granola.
Watch for the new Dunkin’ experience coming to 151 S. Indiana Avenue by early summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.