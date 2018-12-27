As the holiday break for children attending Atwater Elementary School in North Port arose, Susan Lord, volunteer at Atwater Elementary who oversees the school’s food pantry through all Faiths Food Bank, reached out to the community via social media asking for cereal to be donated for the two-week long hiatus, since many children receive breakfast at school. With that said, Gran Paradiso residents and staff, making connections through social media, emails and the Nextdoor mobile app, came together to donate 310 boxes of cereal, 19 fruit cups, raisins and 28 assorted non-perishable food items (including pasta, granola bars, peanut butter and jelly), so families would not go hungry through the holidays. Members of the community’s fundraising committee for All Faiths Food Bank Kevin and Judy Shaughnessey delivered the food to the school December 19.
