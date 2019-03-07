Gran Paradiso resident Karen Quillen, who recently moved to the West Villages community from Charlottesville, Virginia, hosted “Dogs Deserve Better,” a look at user-friendly ways to enhance your dog’s life February 23 in the craft room. Quillen, a certified master trainer, hosted the complimentary program featuring she and her dog Pokey, a soon-to-be 12-year old Boxer/mix, focusing on training tips, nutritional advice, demonstration of games and a question and answer session following the informative lecture. Quillen also owns Crate and Marrow, an organic and holistic pet store in Venice.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.