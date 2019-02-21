Grand Palm resident Danny Ruettimann hosted a free Disc Doggin' demo and mini competition February 16 at the community's dog park. Ruettimann, with his World-Class disc dog Goosie, an 8-year old Border Collie, entertained guests along with providing information on dog-safe discs, proper throwing techniques, basic training and obedience, as well as information on disc clubs and organizations. Ruettimann also had dog-safe discs available for residents to purchase during the event.
