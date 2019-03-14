Gran Paradiso hosted a free wellness expo in the community's clubhouse activities room March 2, featuring local organizations and businesses highlighting their products and services including health and nutrition screenings, live demonstrations, healthy food and drink samples as well as healthy lifestyle educational materials.
