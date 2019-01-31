Spanish classes at Gran Paradiso have resumed at the West Villages community every Thursday morning at 9 a.m. Amato has been teaching the free classes at the community since February, 2017 to residents interested in learning the language or as a refresher. Basics of the language are taught by Amato, with homework, quizzes and class participation encouraged during the fun-filled program. Amato also teaches Italian language at the Italian American Club in Venice.
