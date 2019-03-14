Gran Paradiso is now offering salsa dance classes for residents every Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. taught by Jaren Falgowski of Nokomis. Those who attend the class learn the basics and fundamentals of the Latin dance while enjoying a fun, carefree atmosphere.
